Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.30. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.