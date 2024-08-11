MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
MariMed Stock Performance
Shares of MariMed stock remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. MariMed has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.80.
About MariMed
