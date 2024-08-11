MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MariMed Stock Performance

Shares of MariMed stock remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. MariMed has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.80.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

