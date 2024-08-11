Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of MQ stock remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

