Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock remained flat at $5.35 on Thursday. 5,712,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,981. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 389,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 286,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 439,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 363,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.