Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.08. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$10.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. Insiders acquired 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $116,269 in the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

