Mask Network Price Hits $1.95 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $194.77 million and $25.59 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

