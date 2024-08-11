MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $954.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.