McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.75

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.75 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 124.20 ($1.59). McBride shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.57), with a volume of 128,109 shares.

McBride Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get McBride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £39,503.67 ($50,483.92). 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.