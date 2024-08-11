McCoy Global Inc. (MCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

McCoy Global Trading Up 7.5 %

TSE MCB opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a market cap of C$53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.60.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of C$16.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCoy Global will post 0.260078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

