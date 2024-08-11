Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Leede Jones Gable

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Leede Jones Gable from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leede Jones Gab raised Medical Facilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Stock Up 4.1 %
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 earnings per share for the current year.
Medical Facilities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.