Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Leede Jones Gable

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Leede Jones Gable from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leede Jones Gab raised Medical Facilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$344.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.40.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

