Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.34

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $16.63. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 172 shares.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

