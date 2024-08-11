MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Raised to $13.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

MFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,180,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

