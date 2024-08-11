MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

MFA Financial Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,180,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.61 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.