MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Earns Hold Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

MicroVision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,882. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Featured Stories

