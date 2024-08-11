Mina (MINA) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $472.54 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,179,353,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,410,060 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,179,176,015.8400393 with 1,143,097,704.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44292448 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $17,732,281.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

