Mirror Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98,187.51 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $98,187.51 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform that allows users to create and trade synthetic assets, also known as “mirrored assets”. These assets track the price of real-world assets, such as stocks, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Who created Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs.What is Mirror Protocol (MIR) used for?Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets, which are created by “mirroring” the price movements of real-world assets. Users can trade these synthetic assets on the Mirror Protocol platform, allowing them to gain exposure to the price movements of a wide range of real-world assets without actually owning them. Mirror Protocol also allows users to participate in liquidity provision and governance processes, by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

