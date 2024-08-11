Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.14

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.14 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.88). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.85), with a volume of 119,828 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,328.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.38.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

