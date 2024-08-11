MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 830,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,260. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.