MOBOX (MBOX) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. MOBOX has a market cap of $48.03 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,837,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,956,297 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

