Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $58.00 at UBS Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 1,474,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.