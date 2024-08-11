MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE ML traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,118. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $458.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,833,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

