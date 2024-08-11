Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNST. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 14,618,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $81,757,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

