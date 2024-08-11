MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.