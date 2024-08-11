MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,828,553,882 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

