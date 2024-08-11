Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 2.8% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

