Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. 1,852,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

