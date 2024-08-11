Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. 5,619,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

