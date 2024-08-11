Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $119.87 million and $3.49 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00005615 USD and is down -13.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $5,053,200.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

