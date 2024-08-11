Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.4 %
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 30,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,295. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.
