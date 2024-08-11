Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.4 %

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 30,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,295. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.