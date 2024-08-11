Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NTRA traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

