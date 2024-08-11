Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at TD Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

