Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.3 %

Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 64.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

