National Bank Financial Comments on Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE:SJ opened at C$89.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$61.85 and a 52 week high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

