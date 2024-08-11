National Bankshares Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stingray Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.83.

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.51. The firm has a market cap of C$402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00. In other Stingray Group news, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

