National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

National Vision stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. 3,704,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in National Vision by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

