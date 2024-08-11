Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NYAX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

NYAX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a P/E ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Nayax has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,790,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

