Needham & Company LLC Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.51.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $11.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

