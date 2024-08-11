Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCX. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.
OncoCyte Stock Up 1.3 %
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
