Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power Trading Down 2.2 %

SLDP opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,500 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 944,162 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Solid Power by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

