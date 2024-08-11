Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VYX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Trading Down 1.9 %

NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.