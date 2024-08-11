Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. 645,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,144,000. First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

