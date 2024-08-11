Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

