Needham & Company LLC Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $4.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

