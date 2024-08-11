Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.36. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

