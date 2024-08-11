Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,715,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

