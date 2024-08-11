NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Critical Analysis

Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polarean Imaging and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarean Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polarean Imaging and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 182.45%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Polarean Imaging.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polarean Imaging and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.73 million 5.82 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.34

Polarean Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Polarean Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. It also offers XENOVIEW, a hyperpolarized contrast agent indicated for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older; and measurement station, chest coil, and dose delivery inhalation bags. Polarean Imaging plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

