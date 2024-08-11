Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

Nevro stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.