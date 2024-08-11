Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.29. 370,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.64. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

