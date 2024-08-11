NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.77

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and traded as high as $60.27. NEXT shares last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

NEXT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.853 per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.