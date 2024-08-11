NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,922.23 or 0.96432226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

